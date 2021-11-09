Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

NYSE:AVY opened at $226.48 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $145.35 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.23 and a 200-day moving average of $214.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.46%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

