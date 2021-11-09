Walleye Capital LLC Sells 10,052 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,526,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $260.53 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $249.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.