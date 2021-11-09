Walter Rusnak Buys 777 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Walter Rusnak purchased 777 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $13,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walter Rusnak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Walter Rusnak purchased 1,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

Shares of PBHC remained flat at $$17.00 on Tuesday. 2,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $77.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

