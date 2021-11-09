Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Given New $191.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $153.00 to $191.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $207.79 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $209.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.92.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $284,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.