WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,359. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $149.98 and a 12 month high of $205.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

