WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 197.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. 544,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,462. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.