WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,882 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $666.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,184. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $629.37 and its 200-day moving average is $589.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $317.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

