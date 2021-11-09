Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn $8.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.43. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.97% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

