Wedbush Increases Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $150.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.43.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.81. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,925,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 1,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John's International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

