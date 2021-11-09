Wedbush Weighs in on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.71) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.50). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $8.19 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $618.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

