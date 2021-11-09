Wedbush Weighs in on Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.55) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.17). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 786,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,324,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 887.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 493,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443,658 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,942 shares of company stock worth $7,634,068. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

