Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 20,041 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,309,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 394,160 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 167.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 626,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 392,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 41,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 171.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 278,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 302,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $461.84 million, a PE ratio of -1,237.50 and a beta of 1.20. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

