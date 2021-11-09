Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,619 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 170,613 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $351.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $189.45 and a one year high of $360.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.30.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

