Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Western Alliance Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,291,000 after buying an additional 390,608 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after buying an additional 360,842 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAL opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.78.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

