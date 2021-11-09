Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 3,309 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.7% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,728.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,273 shares of company stock valued at $15,509,702. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW opened at $692.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.12, a PEG ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

