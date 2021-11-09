Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 79,035 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,035 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 99.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

