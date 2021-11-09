Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,599 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Welbilt worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,593,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,079 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 2,787.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Welbilt news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,556. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

WBT stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 2.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBT. Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. William Blair lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

