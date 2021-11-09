Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,062 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.38.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,984. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $335.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.89. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.74 and a 1-year high of $345.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

