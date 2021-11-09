Weld Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Weld Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $962,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 292,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 105,088.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,236 shares of company stock worth $1,545,934. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average is $122.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $131.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

