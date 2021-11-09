Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,389 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Shares of PB opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.