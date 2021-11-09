Weld Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Weld Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 64.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 99.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 137,745 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $276,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,337. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $151.50 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

