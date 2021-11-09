Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Capri by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 45.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 36.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

