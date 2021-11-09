WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Receives $11.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLYYF. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLYYF traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

