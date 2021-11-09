Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $719.93 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,418,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,425 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $719,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.