Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 100,906 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,921,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,105,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

LMT opened at $341.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

