Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 133,554 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 5.27% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $650,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,221,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after buying an additional 78,868 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $327.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.30. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.63 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

