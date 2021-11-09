Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 439,290 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,086,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,290 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 11.04% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $897,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $87.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $88.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

