West Branch Capital LLC Invests $74,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in NetApp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in NetApp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

