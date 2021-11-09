West Branch Capital LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $98.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.58 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

