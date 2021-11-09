West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $137.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.