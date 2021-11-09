West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $149.02 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $161.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

