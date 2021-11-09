West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,131,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,052,000 after purchasing an additional 272,055 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,235,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $54.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42.

