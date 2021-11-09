West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-5.540-$-3.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.57 billion-$9.91 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. West Japan Railway has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $63.98.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WJRYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Japan Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded West Japan Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.