WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.
Shares of WRK opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -37.94%.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.