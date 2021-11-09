WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Shares of WRK opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

