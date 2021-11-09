Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by ATB Capital

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at ATB Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock traded down C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$27.83. 66,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,208. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$14.65 and a 52 week high of C$28.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

