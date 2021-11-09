Wexford Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Navigator by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 330,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,759,000.

Get Navigator alerts:

NYSE NVGS opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.71 million, a PE ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 2.31. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.