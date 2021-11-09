Wexford Capital LP Invests $1.07 Million in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 188,273 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $7,966,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 219.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,915,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 152,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWN shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

