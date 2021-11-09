Wexford Capital LP Invests $339,000 in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $55.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

