Wexford Capital LP Invests $693,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Humana by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $454.50 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.33.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

