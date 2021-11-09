Wexford Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $45,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

