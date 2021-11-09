Wexford Capital LP Sells 23,264 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wexford Capital LP trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,264 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 9.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,987,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 19,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.33. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

