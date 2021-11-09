Wexford Capital LP Takes Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

