Wexford Capital LP Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $120,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

