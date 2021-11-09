William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) – William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for 10x Genomics in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). William Blair also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $174.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 24.0% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $243,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,403.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,847 shares of company stock valued at $43,063,706 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

