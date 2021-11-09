Wings Price Hits $0.0320 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Wings has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $3.20 million and $109.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00225688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00092086 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.