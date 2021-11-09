Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

WING opened at $170.31 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.27, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

