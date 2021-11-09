Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,440 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Winnebago Industries worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.89. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.26.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

