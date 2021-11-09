Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $6.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

WIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WIT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,764. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

