WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.86 and last traded at $54.80. Approximately 15,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 29,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1,732.5% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter.

