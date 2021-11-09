Woodline Partners LP Grows Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 663,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 272,463 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

